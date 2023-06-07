Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 07, 2023

June 7, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:02 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 06:06 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 01:39 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 04:22 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:51 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see an out of season west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell will fill in later today. This swell will peak on Thursday, hold through Friday and then slowly subside through the weekend. Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of background long period south and southwest (170-220 degree) swells continue into next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Updates Lahaina Bypass Traffic Accident        2Kilauea Volcano Is Erupting      3Noaa Hawaiian Monk Seal Most Likely Intentionally Killed On Oʻahu      42023 Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament Aug 26      5ʻulupalakua Ranch On Maui Had Its Lowest May Rainfall Total Since 2012      6Hawaiʻi Wins Best License Plate Award For Specialty Polynesian Voyaging Design