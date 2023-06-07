Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:02 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 06:06 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:39 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 04:22 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:51 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see an out of season west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell will fill in later today. This swell will peak on Thursday, hold through Friday and then slowly subside through the weekend. Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of background long period south and southwest (170-220 degree) swells continue into next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.