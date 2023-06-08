Maui United Way announces its new Community Impact Grant awardees
Maui United Way announced its 23 new Community Impact Grant awardees for the 2023-2025 cycle. Organization leaders say these awardees have “demonstrated an exceptional commitment to creating measurable, lasting change in the Maui community.”
Awardees include:
- Aloha House, Inc.
- American Red Cross (Maui)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc.
- Child and Family Service – Maui
- Common Ground Collective
- Habitat For Humanity Maui, Inc.
- Hale Mahaolu
- Hāna Arts
- Kupu
- Lahaina Arts Guild
- Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi
- Mālama Family Recovery Center
- Maui Adult Day Care Centers
- Maui Youth and Family Services
- Molokaʻi Child Abuse Prevention Pathways
- Nā Hoaloha-Maui Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers
- Pacific Cancer Foundation
- Parents And Children Together – Maui
- Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky
- The Maui Farm, Inc.
- The Salvation Army-Maui Corps
- Women Helping Women
“Each awardee represents our shared goal of uniting people and resources to build a healthier community,” organization leaders said. “Their projects focus on advancing the common good in areas like education, income stability, health, and basic needs – the building blocks for a good quality of life.”
This year, the Maui United Way Evaluation Panel, made up of volunteer community members, has chosen organizations with the greatest potential to create impactful change in our community.
“We are excited to support these remarkable organizations and their dedicated work to transform lives and make our community stronger,” said Nick Winfrey, President and CEO of Maui United Way. “Through the Community Impact Grants, we are not just funding programs; we’re investing in our community’s potential.”
Winfrey said that in the past year, Maui United Way has been able to make a significant impact in the Maui community thanks to generous donors, committed partners, and the efforts of Community Impact Grant recipients.
The application for the next Community Impact Grant cycle will open in January 2025. Organizations interested in applying should visit the Maui United Way website for more information.
Established in 1945, Maui United Way works to unite people and resources to build a healthier community. By focusing on education, income stability, and health, the organization envisions a community where every individual has the opportunity to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.