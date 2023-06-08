CI Grant Awardee, Lahaina Arts Guild, hosting “paint-outs” for students of Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary.

Maui United Way announced its 23 new Community Impact Grant awardees for the 2023-2025 cycle. Organization leaders say these awardees have “demonstrated an exceptional commitment to creating measurable, lasting change in the Maui community.”

Awardees include:

Aloha House, Inc.

American Red Cross (Maui)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc.

Child and Family Service – Maui

Common Ground Collective

Habitat For Humanity Maui, Inc.

Hale Mahaolu

Hāna Arts

Kupu

Lahaina Arts Guild

Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi

Mālama Family Recovery Center

Maui Adult Day Care Centers

Maui Youth and Family Services

Molokaʻi Child Abuse Prevention Pathways

Nā Hoaloha-Maui Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers

Pacific Cancer Foundation

Parents And Children Together – Maui

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky

The Maui Farm, Inc.

The Salvation Army-Maui Corps

Women Helping Women

“Each awardee represents our shared goal of uniting people and resources to build a healthier community,” organization leaders said. “Their projects focus on advancing the common good in areas like education, income stability, health, and basic needs – the building blocks for a good quality of life.”

This year, the Maui United Way Evaluation Panel, made up of volunteer community members, has chosen organizations with the greatest potential to create impactful change in our community.

“We are excited to support these remarkable organizations and their dedicated work to transform lives and make our community stronger,” said Nick Winfrey, President and CEO of Maui United Way. “Through the Community Impact Grants, we are not just funding programs; we’re investing in our community’s potential.”

Winfrey said that in the past year, Maui United Way has been able to make a significant impact in the Maui community thanks to generous donors, committed partners, and the efforts of Community Impact Grant recipients.

The application for the next Community Impact Grant cycle will open in January 2025. Organizations interested in applying should visit the Maui United Way website for more information.

Established in 1945, Maui United Way works to unite people and resources to build a healthier community. By focusing on education, income stability, and health, the organization envisions a community where every individual has the opportunity to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.