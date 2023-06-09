The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships each to 37 students from Maui County.

“The RAMCF Presidential Scholarship was first established in 1989 to encourage graduating high school seniors in Maui County to further their education at a college, university, or certified trade school,” said 2022-23 RAM President Karin Carlson. “Furthermore, those students who have received a RAMCF Presidential Scholarship are eligible to apply each year that they are continuing their post-high school education.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Kailani Ibanez , Jordan Cortez , Janessa Baguio Larena and Mina Suzuki of Baldwin High School;

, , and of Baldwin High School; Katie Anakalea , Jacob Ha‘aheo Ricalde Garcia , and Isabella Ayau of Kamehameha Schools Maui;

, , and of Kamehameha Schools Maui; Kiana Haugg , Bianca Haugg , and Lily Mariani of Kīhei Charter School;

, , and of Kīhei Charter School; Morena Danti , Kaitlin Kitagawa , and Owen Riecke of King Kekaulike High School;

, , and of King Kekaulike High School; Madison Yu-Cua of Lahainaluna High School;

of Lahainaluna High School; Carl Brian Padron of Lāna‘i High and Elementary School;

of Lāna‘i High and Elementary School; Jazmyne Faith Sagisi Viloria , Aliyah Casayuran , Lily Ahrnsbrak , Jasper Bibat , Taliah Cabatu , Isaiah Bailey , and Elizabeth Bautista of Maui High School;

, , , , , , and of Maui High School; Niko Bento and Mia Merrill of Maui Preparatory Academy;

and of Maui Preparatory Academy; Khyren Luuloa of Moloka‘i High School; and

of Moloka‘i High School; and Abigail Walton and Helena Colletta of Seabury Hall.

Additionally, 10 past recipients received renewed scholarships this year. They are: Jayelyn Kalena Viela, Jadynne Zane, Kaydence Lilio, Caitlin Raquel Lizada Baclay, Aniston Eyre, Ryllah Rae Rodrigues, Kyra Cabanilla Ong, Liam Chadli, Kayla Tuitele, and Manuel Kupaa Castro.

The scholarship recipients will be recognized at RAM’s General Membership Meeting on July 21 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Applications for next year’s RAMCF Presidential Scholarship will be available in early 2024.

To be eligible, students must be a high school senior or a former recipient of the scholarship from the previous three years and be in the process of applying or reapplying to an accredited college or university or trade school.

Applicants must also be full-time Maui County residents who are currently attending or have previously attended a public or private high school in Maui County; however, students attending private high schools off island will be considered residents of Maui County if they are living off island for the specific purpose of attending that private high school. Current GED participants are also encouraged to apply.

For more information about the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Fund or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.ramaui.com/foundation or contact RAM at 808-873-8585 or [email protected].