Maui Arts & Entertainment

MACC presents: 32nd Annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival free concert, livestream

June 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
The 32nd Annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center live and in-
person as well as livestreamed on June 25.

  • The 32nd Annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival will feature some of Hawaiʻi’s best slack key guitar players performing Hawaiian music. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)
The free annual event at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center will feature some of Hawaiʻi’s best slack key guitar players performing Hawaiian music.

This year’s festivities take place in the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater starting at 3 p.m. Gates for the event open at 2:30 p.m. The concert will be livestreamed on the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s website and on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Kī Hōʻalu Festival is a family-friendly event where all generations can appreciate the
slack key guitar tradition, with both new music and classic favorites.

The 2023 festival line-up of musicians:

  • Makana
  • John Cruz
  • Kevin Brown
  • Bobby Moderow
  • Anthony Pfluke
  • Kawika Kahiapo
  • Nāmaka Cosma White
  • Chris Lau
  • Stephen Inglis
  • Paul Togioka
  • Darrell Aquino
  • Kamuela Kahoano
  • Dwight Kanae

Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods, especially since the Grammy Awards at one time recognized Hawaiian music as a category all its own. At the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, slack key guitar music has been celebrated annually in a laid-back atmosphere in the annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival.

The Kī Hōʻalu Festival is a family-friendly event where all generations can appreciate the
slack key guitar tradition, with both new music and classic favorites. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own low-back beach chairs, blankets, or lauhala mats. Shaded seating for kupuna will be provided. No large duffels/bags, umbrellas, or outside food and beverage can be allowed into the venue.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Maui food vendors serving a variety of snacks, lunch items and desserts.

For more information, visit MauiArts.org or call the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW (7469) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

