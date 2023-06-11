The 32nd Annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center live and in-

person as well as livestreamed on June 25.



















The free annual event at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center will feature some of Hawaiʻi’s best slack key guitar players performing Hawaiian music.

This year’s festivities take place in the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater starting at 3 p.m. Gates for the event open at 2:30 p.m. The concert will be livestreamed on the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s website and on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Kī Hōʻalu Festival is a family-friendly event where all generations can appreciate the

slack key guitar tradition, with both new music and classic favorites.

The 2023 festival line-up of musicians:

Makana

John Cruz

Kevin Brown

Bobby Moderow

Anthony Pfluke

Kawika Kahiapo

Nāmaka Cosma White

Chris Lau

Stephen Inglis

Paul Togioka

Darrell Aquino

Kamuela Kahoano

Dwight Kanae

Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods, especially since the Grammy Awards at one time recognized Hawaiian music as a category all its own. At the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, slack key guitar music has been celebrated annually in a laid-back atmosphere in the annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival.

(PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

slack key guitar tradition, with both new music and classic favorites. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own low-back beach chairs, blankets, or lauhala mats. Shaded seating for kupuna will be provided. No large duffels/bags, umbrellas, or outside food and beverage can be allowed into the venue.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Maui food vendors serving a variety of snacks, lunch items and desserts.

For more information, visit MauiArts.org or call the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW (7469) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.