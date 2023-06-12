Maui News
All Department of Parks and Recreation pools on Maui to close half day Tuesday
All County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation pools on the island of Maui will be closed half day from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, for staff hazmat training. Pools will reopen from 12:30 to 4 p.m. that day.
The pools include Kīhei, Lahaina and Upcountry aquatic centers, along with Kōkua Pool, Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool, Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool and Wailuku Pool.
For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
