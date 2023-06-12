Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 12, 2023

June 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:46 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 04:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 10:04 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:10 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:35 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Tiny northwest swell energy will continue to linger along north and west facing shores for a few days. In the extended forecast, Typhoon Guchol will become extratropical in the northwest Pacific over the next few days and will send another out of season northwest swell to Hawaii by Friday or Saturday. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the week with a mix of long period background south and southwest swells. Surf along east facing shores should see a slight increase on Tuesday as trades strengthen then decrease towards the end of the week as the trades weaken. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
