Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:53 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:04 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:10 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Tiny northwest swell energy will continue to linger along north and west facing shores for a few days. In the extended forecast, Typhoon Guchol will become extratropical in the northwest Pacific over the next few days and will send another out of season northwest swell to Hawaii by Friday or Saturday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the week with a mix of long period background south and southwest swells. Surf along east facing shores should see a slight increase on Tuesday as trades strengthen then decrease towards the end of the week as the trades weaken.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.