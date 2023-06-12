Kula Community Association community meeting. (2023) PC: Kula Community Association

The status and future of Upcountry agriculture is the focus of the Kula Community Association’s upcoming meeting. The community meeting begins at 7 p.m. on June 14 at the Kula Community Center. All residents are welcome to attend.

Speakers will include the managers of the Haleakalā and Kaonoulu ranches, which own thousands of acres from the summit of Haleakalā, through lower Kula, and down to South Maui.

“Their activities will impact Upcountry’s rural ambience and economic well-being. Their viability affects the whole up country region. We hope to hear of their problems and plans for the future,” organizers said.

Also speaking will be Kupaʻa Farms’ owner Gerry Ross. He will describe the issues being faced by many small farmers.

Michael Reyes, Maui Environmental Consulting’s Senior Ecologist will discuss the County’s developing efforts to better control drainage problems on the slopes of Haleakalā that have lead to damaged roads and flooding in South Maui.

Organizations which help residents harvest their fruit trees and deliver food directly to people’s homes will also be on hand.

Attendees will be able to ask questions after the speakers have concluded their comments.

“This should be an excellent opportunity to get an insight into a major economic component of our Upcountry community,” organizers said.

For more information, call 808-283-4376.

Attendees are invited to come early, from 6:30 p.m. and join neighbors for light refreshments.