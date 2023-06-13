Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 06:20 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 10:40 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:40 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Background energy from the northwest will continue to linger along north facing exposures over the next few days. In the extended forecast, former Typhoon Guchol should send another out- of- season northwest (300-320 deg) swell to Hawaii this weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the week with a mix of small, long-period south and southwest (170-220 deg) swells. A slight increase in south swell energy is possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain mostly steady this week, with only minor fluctuations in response to small changes in trade wind speeds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.