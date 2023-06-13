Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:35 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 06:20 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 10:40 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:40 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 01:15 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Background energy from the northwest will continue to linger along north facing exposures over the next few days. In the extended forecast, former Typhoon Guchol should send another out- of- season northwest (300-320 deg) swell to Hawaii this weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the week with a mix of small, long-period south and southwest (170-220 deg) swells. A slight increase in south swell energy is possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain mostly steady this week, with only minor fluctuations in response to small changes in trade wind speeds. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Rare Quadruply Lensed Supernova Discovered Using Data From Observatory On Hawaiʻi Island      2Vidoe Kilauea Fountains Remain About 30 Feet High      3Dwayne The Rock Johnson Drops In At Maui Powerhouse Gym In Kihei Makes Lasting Impression      4First Paʻu Queen In 10 Years Rides Kamehameha Day In Lahaina June 17      5Hokuleʻa Greeted By Hundreds At Auke Bay In Juneau Alaska      6Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Awards 6 Scholarships To Maui Students