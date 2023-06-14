Adults between the ages of 18 and 59 on Maui with physical disabilities now have access to an enrichment program at the J. Walter Cameron Center. Organization leaders say Best Life ‘Ohana of Maui or BLOOM offers a gathering place where adults with physical challenges can find dignity, purpose, make new friends and have fun.

“In Hawai’i, many adults live with physical disabilities. The loss of mobility and function often leads to isolation and despair. Left untreated, that person, as well as their family and friends, often experience depression and worsening conditions,” according to the organization.

The nonprofit’s Executive Director, Oraʻlea Starr said “as a mother of two boys with Muscular Dystrophy, I searched for services and program for them, finding virtually nothing. I founded Best Life ʻOhana of Maui to provide a beautiful space that offers activities that inspire, enrich, and empower – art, games, music, writing, life skills training, adaptive exercise programs, community service, field trips – a place where adults with physical challenges can blossom.”

BLOOM is celebrating its grand opening at the J. Walter Cameron Center on June 22, 2023 between 3 and 5 p.m. with a blessing planned at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, enrollment forms and program schedule call 808-214-5131 or visit BLOOM’s website at www.bloommaui.org.