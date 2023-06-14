Maui News

Enrichment program now open for Maui’s physically disabled adults

June 14, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Adults between the ages of 18 and 59 on Maui with physical disabilities now have access to an enrichment program at the J. Walter Cameron Center.  Organization leaders say Best Life ‘Ohana of Maui or BLOOM offers a gathering place where adults with physical challenges can find dignity, purpose, make new friends and have fun.

“In Hawai’i, many adults live with physical disabilities.  The loss of mobility and function often leads to isolation and despair.  Left untreated, that person, as well as their family and friends, often experience depression and worsening conditions,” according to the organization.

The nonprofit’s Executive Director, Oraʻlea Starr said “as a mother of two boys with Muscular Dystrophy, I searched for services and program for them, finding virtually nothing. I founded Best Life ʻOhana of Maui to provide a beautiful space that offers activities that inspire, enrich, and empower – art, games, music, writing, life skills training, adaptive exercise programs, community service, field trips – a place where adults with physical challenges can blossom.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

BLOOM is celebrating its grand opening at the J. Walter Cameron Center on June 22, 2023 between 3 and 5 p.m. with a blessing planned at 4 p.m.  The public is invited to attend. 

For more information, enrollment forms and program schedule call 808-214-5131 or visit BLOOM’s website at www.bloommaui.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Rare Quadruply Lensed Supernova Discovered Using Data From Observatory On Hawaiʻi Island 2Us Coast Guard Responds To Medical Emergency At Molokini Crater 3Usps Seeks To Fill 47 Job Openings At Four Maui Post Offices Job Fair Blitz On June 15 4Vidoe Kilauea Fountains Remain About 30 Feet High 5First Paʻu Queen In 10 Years Rides Kamehameha Day In Lahaina June 17 6Portions Of Keopuolani Park Closed Until Further Notice