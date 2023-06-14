Maui News

Portions of Keōpūolani Park closed until further notice

June 14, 2023, 5:24 AM HST
Keōpūolani Park. County of Maui / Mia A’i photo

Keōpūolani Park facilities, including two softball fields, a soccer field, and portions of walking paths and a parking lot, are being closed until further notice due to a structural assessment that determined some of the light towers used to illuminate the field facilities are unsafe. 

Ball Field 2, Ball Field 3, Soccer Field 5, a section of the Soccer Field 5 parking lot, and sections of the lower walking path are closed to the general public effective due to safety concerns, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The closure went into effect on June 13, and will remain until areas are deemed safe.

“The department is seeking immediate solutions to the situation and hopes to reopen these areas for public access as soon as possible,” according to a news release.

For more information, call the department at 808-270-7980 or email [email protected].

