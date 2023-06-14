The Spinners

The Spinners are coming to Maui!

They formed in 1954 in a suburb of Detroit, released their debut album “Thatʻs What Girls Are Made For” in 1961 and are still going strong. Just this year the beloved R&B vocal group is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — with Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael and Rage Against the Machine in the performing category.

The Spinners will be playing Thursday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. But their concert is just one of the many things to do on Maui this upcoming week of June 15 to 21. Below is our Top 20 list.

And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment, community events and outdoor/farmers markets — for this week and beyond

No. 1 – Spinners perform favorite hits, new songs at the MACC (June 15, Kahului)

The iconic R&B and pop group the Spinners performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The group who has earned 18 Platinum and Gold Albums, including a new original album in 2021, “Round the Block and Back.” Blending intricate harmonies, it’s the Spinners at their soulful, multi-octave best.

The Spinners popularized the Philly Soul sound in the 1970s and signed with Atlantic Records in 1972, teaming with producer Thom Bell. Throughout the years the Spinners continue to top the Pop, R&B and now Adult Contemporary Charts, with smash singles like “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” and “The Rubberband Man.”

For more information and for tickets, go to mauiarts.org . The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

No. 2. – Comedian Ali Wong performs at the MACC (June 19 & 20, Kahului)

Ali Wong

Comedian and best-selling author Ali Wong — known for her comedy specials “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife” and the Emmy-nominated “Don Wong”— performs on Monday and Tuesday at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Both shows are at 7 p.m.

Wong also is the executive producer and provides voices in “Bertie in Tuca” and “Bertie.” She co-wrote and starred in “Always Be My Maybe” and directed Sheng Wang’s “Sweet and Juicy.” She also is the author of The New York Times bestseller “Dear Girls.”

For more information and for tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

No. 3 – Free Piano Synergy at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center (June 17 & 18, Kahalui)

Kees Wieringa of France, Robert Pollack; Cheryl Cooney of Canada; and Maui pianist Damira Feldman are among the artists contributing to multiple piano concerts on Maui.

Ebb & Flow Arts presents free piano concerts with multi-piano music at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center near the old Sears Store Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The event will celebrate the Dutch centenarian Simeon ten Holt (1923-2012) by performing his Canto Ostinato for four pianos. Guest pianist is Kees Wieringa of France. On Sunday, Wieringa will perform a solo recital at 3 p.m. that includes works by Jacob ter Veldhuis and Alvin Curran.

At 4 p.m., Maui pianists Damira Feldman, Brad Thompson, Robert Pollock and Cheryl Cooney of Canada will perform solo works by Cooney and Pollock, duo piano works – Igor Stravinsky’s Sonata for two pianos, and Aaron Copland’s Danzon Cubano – and Cheryl Cooney’s Sleight of Hand for three pianos. Seating is limited. Attendees should arrive early.

No. 4 – Sunset Jazz Father’s Day at Chocolate Factory (June 18, Lahaina)

Sheryl Renee

Maui Jazz presents Sunset Jazz on Father’s Day with singer Sheryl Renee at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina. Renee will be joined by Jeff Hellmer on keyboards, Dave Graber on bass and Howie Rentzer on drums.

Concert goers can enjoy great live jazz and sunset views accompanied by chocolate/beverage pairings in the open-air upstairs pavilion at the Chocolate Bar. Attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at the chocolate factory or JazzMaui.org.

No. 5 – Grammy winner George Kahumoku with Kahiapo (June 21, Napili)

Kawika Kahiapo

Kawika Kahiapo performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻOhana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Kahiapo is a member of “Ho’omaika’i!,” the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner for 2022 Album of the Year — and Group of the Year. His website is kawikakahiapo.net. For reservations, go to slackkeyshow.com

No. 6 – Father’s Day Tribute at Ocean Organic Vodka (June 18, Kula)

Dr. Nat

Father’s Day is filled with free music at The Point Café at Ocean Organic Vodka in Kula. Dr. Nat performs a Father’s Day Tribute with a blend of island grooves, rock, jazz, blues, reggae and Brazilian island style from noon to 2 p.m.

Maui local sensation pianist-singer Silky Sister, niece of Grammy winner David Benoit, performs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by 19-year-old singer-ukulele player Naumaka Pau’ole playing with guitar master and singer Chayce Tancayo.

Other music this week, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Ocean Organic Vodka.

June 15: Shem Kahawai, island-style music

June 16: Jason Arcilla, island-style grooves

June 17: Jeff Yoko Duo, island-style groove

June 19: Master guitarist Matt Del Loma

June 20: Damon Parrillo & Ron Heeteen, slack key masters

No. 7 – 24th Annual Taiko Festival (June 17, Kahului)

The Zenshin Daiko’s 24th Annual Taiko Festival Concert takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. Since forming in 1999, the nonprofit organization has grown from a small, local taiko group to achieve national and international recognition — with more than 1,000 performances worldwide. Peaceful Forest, with taiko drum artist Takumi Kato and his three children, will perform.

For more information and for tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

No. 8 – White Hawaiian at Pro Arts Playhouse (June 16-18, Kīhei)

White Hawaiian, a smart and witty one-man show, was created by Eric Gilliom and “Get A Job” filmmaker Brian Kohne. It is an entertaining autobiographical stage presentation that spans the career of Eric, his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with famous Hawaiian roots — and the TV, film and Broadway roles that have him telling hilarious stories. For more information, including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

No. 9 – Kanekoa send-off at Gilligan’s (June 17, Kīhei)

Kanekoa the Band. PC: MACC.

Mauiʻs ‘ukulele-powered jam band Kanekoa will be playing this one and only show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill before band members leave on their “Bear Foot” Summer Tour. Bring friends and dancing shoes!

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner will be performing on Gilligan’s new outdoor stage on Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at www.kanekoa.live and Aloha.ticketleap.com

No. 10 – Juneteenth celebration at The Empanada Lady (June 19, Wailuku)

The African Americans On Maui Association is celebrating Juneteenth by honoring trailblazers — including Bevanne Bowers, Maui County’s first African-American judge — at a gathering at The Empanada Lady on Monday at 5:15 p.m.

Juneteenth is celebrated as the symbolic date to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The event has its roots in Texas, where in June 19, 1865, after the Civil War, more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state were freed. For more information, including reservations, go to African Americans On Maui or call Shirley Davenport at 808-341-3458.

No. 11 – Da Playground Maui presents comedian Kevin Nealon (June 18, Māʻalaea)

Kevin Nealon

Actor-comedian Kevin Nealon — a cast member of Saturday Night Live for more than 10 years — performs at da Playground Maui on Sunday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Nealon was the anchor for the news parody sketch “Weekend Update.” Later, he acted in many films starring Adam Sandler, including “The Wedding Singer,” and as Doug Wilson from the dark comedy drama “Weeds.”

Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571

No. 12 – Anthony Pfluke peform original songs (June 16, Wailuku & June 17, Kīhei)

Anthony Pfluke.

Singer-slack key player Anthony Pfluke has created his own songs for some time, including songs from his album “We Will Rise.” The songs he’s presenting in Wailuku were inspired by Kahoʻolawe, where he recently spent a four-day volunteer access with the Kaho’olawe Island Reserve Commission.

The 30-minute performance takes place at Kīpuka Square beside the ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku on Friday at 11 a.m. The event is being presented by SMALL TOWN * BIG ART, a group that supported Pfluke’s proposal to create an original set of new music.

Pfluke, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano music finalist, also plays at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kīhei on Saturday night.

No. 13 – O’bon Festival continues (June 16 & 17, Kahului & Wailuku)

O’bon festivals continue on Maui. This festival took places in Lahaina. File photo credit: Melanie Agrabante.

It’s the Japanese O’bon season when the Japanese and other Buddhists commemorate and reunite with deceased ancestors. It’s believed that ancestral spirits visit their relatives, then return to their afterlife. The Bon dance is a celebration of this season, with a mixture of Hawaii influences. Buddhist members sell a variety of island food. Visitors are welcome.

The next Bon dances are on Friday at 7 p.m. at Puʻunēnē Nichiren Mission at 9 Ani St. in Kahului, 808-871-4831; and on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wailuku Jodo Mission at 67 Central Avenue in Wailuku, 808-244-0066.

No. 14 – Keller Williams at da Playground Maui (June 17, Māʻalaea)

Guitarist-singer Keller Williams, who has recently performed at the BaHOOTTenzie folk festival in Joshua Tree, Calif., presents a solo show at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 8 p.m. His newest album is “Droll,” described as “straight up improvised, acoustic based dance music with elements of New Age Bliss.” He describes his song “Flip Phone Love” as “psychedelic downtempo acoustic.” His website is kellerwilliams.net.

Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 15 – Fast Freddy’s Blue Lava Blues Band (June 16, Wailea)

Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues Band

Fast Freddy’s Blue Lava Blues Band performs original blues at Mulligans On The Blue on Friday at 6 p.m. The five member band includes pianist and singer David Foster.

For more information, including cover charge, go to FastFreddyBlueLavaBlues.com For reservations, call 808-874-1131.

No. 16 – Magician Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks (June 15, Wailea)

Mulligans On The Blue presents the magic show Brenton Keith & his Bag O’ Tricks on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The show is suitable for all ages, with special pricing for children. Seating starts at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information, call Mulligans at 808-874-1131.

No. 17 – Grupo Canamon performs Latin dance music Saturday

The nine-member band Grupo Canamon performs salsa and other Latin dance sounds at the Lava Rock Bar & Grill at 1945 S. Kīhei Road on Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The band includes Henri Florez on keyboards and vocals, Jorge Florez on bass and vocals, and Teresa Potic on vocals. There’s also Makana Argel on congas, John Sangrando on saxophone and flute, Cody Samiento on trumpet and trombone, Jose Torres Dias on vocals, maracas and guiro, and Larry Patrick on bongos and percussions.

No. 18 – The House Shakers, Adrian Trevino at Fleetwood’s

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-vocalist Lenny Castallanos performs on the main stage at Fleetwood’s on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Castallanos is part of the Grammy-award winning Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. Playing on the roof top stage at the same time is Adrian Trevino performing classic blues and soul music.

For more information, including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

No. 19 – Nara Boone at Westin VIP Lounge (June 16 & 17, West Maui)

Nara Boone

Blues, soul, jazz and rock singer Nara Boone performs with pianist Toby Couture at The Lanai lounge at the Westin Maui on Friday from 9 to 11 p.m. and at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua’s Alaloa Lounge on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendance at The Lanai is restricted to hotel guests at the Hokupaa Tower.

Boone is known as the voice of the long-running musical Ulalena that was featured at the Maui Myth & Magic Theatre in Lahaina. Couture and his jazz quartet were recently the featured performers at a Jazz Maui event.

20 – Maui Gift & Craft Fair (June 18, Lahaina)

The Maui Gift and Crafts Fair at the Lahaina Gateway Center takes place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes works by Maui artists — jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Admission and parking is free to the public at the Keawe Street location. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com.

