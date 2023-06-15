Maui Business

James Cashman named property manager at Maui Mall Village

June 15, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Serving the community since 1971, Maui Mall Village is a 235,000-square-foot outdoor retail center anchored by Longs Drugs, Regal Cinemas, T.J. Maxx and Whole Foods Market. (PC: JLL website)

Maui Mall Village and JLL have named James Cashman as the center’s new property manager. In this position, Cashman is responsible for ensuring that the JLL Standards of Excellence are maintained in every aspect of the property, including financial performance, operation benchmarks and the property team’s performance.

Cashman brings more than a decade of experience in residential real estate law and property management to this role. He has finely honed skills in client service, financial analysis and project management from his prior careers as a corporate attorney and investment banker in New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

Born and raised in the Midwest, Cashman holds a B.S. degree from Michigan State University, a J.D. from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Indiana University.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Serving the community since 1971, Maui Mall Village is a 235,000-square-foot outdoor retail center anchored by Longs Drugs, Regal Cinemas, T.J. Maxx and Whole Foods Market. In total, the center features a diversified tenant mix of more than 30 national, regional and local retail stores, restaurants and businesses.

Todd R. Meadows, who served as the center’s previous property manager, continues to oversee Maui Mall Village in the capacity of Group Manager, Maui with JLL.

For more information about Maui Mall Village, visit www.mauimallvillage.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Us Coast Guard Responds To Medical Emergency At Molokini Crater 2Portions Of Keopuolani Park Closed Until Further Notice 3Gov Green Signs Legislation To Support Construction Of West Maui Hospital 4Usps Seeks To Fill 47 Job Openings At Four Maui Post Offices Job Fair Blitz On June 15 5Top 20 Things To Do On Maui June 15 21 The Legendary Spinners In Concert Comedians Ali Wong And Kevin Nealon Pianists At Free Synergy Concert 6Emergency Slope Scaling Begins At Alelele Point In East Maui