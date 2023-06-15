Serving the community since 1971, Maui Mall Village is a 235,000-square-foot outdoor retail center anchored by Longs Drugs, Regal Cinemas, T.J. Maxx and Whole Foods Market. (PC: JLL website)

Maui Mall Village and JLL have named James Cashman as the center’s new property manager. In this position, Cashman is responsible for ensuring that the JLL Standards of Excellence are maintained in every aspect of the property, including financial performance, operation benchmarks and the property team’s performance.

Cashman brings more than a decade of experience in residential real estate law and property management to this role. He has finely honed skills in client service, financial analysis and project management from his prior careers as a corporate attorney and investment banker in New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

Born and raised in the Midwest, Cashman holds a B.S. degree from Michigan State University, a J.D. from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Indiana University.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Serving the community since 1971, Maui Mall Village is a 235,000-square-foot outdoor retail center anchored by Longs Drugs, Regal Cinemas, T.J. Maxx and Whole Foods Market. In total, the center features a diversified tenant mix of more than 30 national, regional and local retail stores, restaurants and businesses.

Todd R. Meadows, who served as the center’s previous property manager, continues to oversee Maui Mall Village in the capacity of Group Manager, Maui with JLL.

For more information about Maui Mall Village, visit www.mauimallvillage.com.