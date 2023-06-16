Maui News

Health Dept. warns of frozen fruit products due to potential hepatitis A contamination

June 16, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of the following Great Value frozen fruit products sold at Walmart, because of the potential presence of hepatitis A.

All other types of Great Value frozen fruit products are not affected by this recall. The voluntary recall includes the following lot codes and dates:

Great Value Sliced Strawberries, 64oz (4lb) plastic bag with the following codes:

LotBest By
40183057/19/2024
40193057/20/2024
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Great Value Mixed Fruit, 64oz (4lb) plastic bag with the following codes:

LotBest By
40242057/25/2024
40253057/26/2024
40323058/2/2024
40333058/3/2024
40343058/4/2024
40353058/5/2024

Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend, 40oz (2lb 8oz) plastic bag, with the following code:

LotBest By
40323058/2/2024

Customers are urged to check their freezers and throw away or return the recalled product for a refund. Customers with further questions about the products covered by this recall may contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 1-800-518-9865.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration warns that persons should not consume products contaminated with hepatitis A, a contagious virus that can cause liver disease.

Hepatitis A virus infections can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and symptoms of infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers with pre-existing severe illness or who are immune compromised, a hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Persons who may have consumed the affected product should consult with their health care professional to determine if vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals immediately.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Gas And Teamsters Reach New 3 Year Contract Agreement 24 4 Acres Of Keopuolani Remain Closed Due To Corroded Light Poles 3Emergency Slope Scaling Begins At Alelele Point In East Maui 4Portions Of Keopuolani Park Closed Until Further Notice 5Hundreds Of Local Musicians Featured In Free Concerts Across Hawaiʻi On Make Music Day 6Gov Green Signs Legislation To Support Construction Of West Maui Hospital