The Maui County Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss the county’s new authority on general excise tax.

Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura said the committee may consider whether to recommend passage of Bill 49 (2023), which would add a 0.5% surcharge on the 4% state general excise tax to fund housing infrastructure. The committee will also discuss revising the bill to, among other things, clarify allowable uses for the revenue.

“With such a high demand for more affordable housing, we are exploring different ways to reduce the cost of infrastructure for homebuyers,” Sugimura said, who is also the council’s vice-chair. “We encourage the community to testify and work with our committee to refine the bill in a way that best serves Maui County.”

The general excise tax fund will only be used toward housing infrastructure—including water, drainage, sewer, waste disposal and waste treatment systems that connect to county infrastructure. If approved, the tax surcharge will be levied beginning Jan. 1.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

Legislation and other supporting documents are also accessible via the meeting agendas. For more information, email [email protected] or contact the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7838.