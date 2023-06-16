Kamaʻole beach parks will be among the parking locations in the County’s new PARK MAUI pilot program set to launch later this summer. (Photo by PARK MAUI.)

A South Maui talk story on the county’s new parking-management program, PARK MAUI, takes place June 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Economic Development Board’s Malcolm Center, located at 1305 N. Holopono St., Ste. 5.

Maui County Council member Tom Cook will host the meeting. He said attendees will have the opportunity to explore maps of PARK MAUI locations in South Maui, test pay-station equipment and hear a presentation by Erin Wade from the County of Maui Department of Management and County parking consultant Julie Dixon of Dixon Resources Unlimited. Project team members will also be on hand to answer questions.

PARK MAUI is a new county initiative that focuses on improving parking management and accessibility on Maui, with a pilot program slated to launch late this summer for the Ulua/Mōkapu beach and Kamaʻole park locations in South Maui, as well as the towns of Lahaina and Wailuku.

Ulua/Mōkapu beach parking will part of the PARK MAUI pilot program starting late summer 2023. (Photo by PARK MAUI.)

“We understand the importance of keeping residents informed about the progress and developments of the PARK MAUI program,” said Cook, who holds the council seat for the South Maui residency area and chairs the Water and Infrastructure Committee. “Public forums like our upcoming community talk story plays a vital role in this outreach process, allowing us to address concerns, gather valuable feedback and ensure the pilot program considers the specific needs of the Kīhei-Wailea community.”

The program aims to enhance the overall parking experience for residents and visitors alike, ensuring convenient access to popular destinations while reducing congestion and promoting sustainable transportation alternatives.

Cook emphasized the county’s commitment to transparency and community engagement throughout the PARK MAUI program.

For information, visit www.PARKMAUI.com. RSVP at https://parkmauitalkstory.splashthat.com. For more information, contact Cook’s office at 808-270-7108.