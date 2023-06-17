(File photo)

Hawaiʻi gas prices dropped slightly over the past week in most areas, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

“Gas prices have returned to stability this year after last year’s Russia-Ukraine war caused supply disruptions and significant price hikes,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Since summer is typically the highest demand period of the year for gasoline, it’s unlikely the state will see any significant price decreases in the near future.”

In Kahului, the average price of $4.80 is two cents lower than last week, two cents lower than last month and 90 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.73, which is two cents lower than week. The average national price is $3.59, which is three cents higher than last Thursday.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.64, which is a two-cent drop from last week, five cents lower than last month, and 81 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.77, which is one cent higher than last week, two cents higher than last month, and 81 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.22, which is one cent lower than last week, two cents lower than last month, and 64 cents lower than a year ago.