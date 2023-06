Kaunoa Senior Services will offer virtual and in-person classes for seniors ages 55 years and older this summer. (File photo)

Kaunoa Senior Services will offer virtual classes for seniors ages 55 years and older starting in July. All classes are available online via Zoom and include:

New classes:

Core and Restore: Balance muscle strength and flexibility

11 a.m. on Wednesdays, July 19 to Aug. 30 (except Aug. 2)

Introduction to Hawaiian Language

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 11 to Aug. 29 (except Aug. 1)

Wellness and Fitness:

Stronger Bodies, Smarter Brains, Better Brains, Better Bodies: a total body workout to improve cognitive function, overall strength, balance, and flexibility

9 a.m. Tuesdays, July 11 to 25

Also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville

Move It! Mondays

8 a.m. July 10 to 24

Also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center, Lahaina

Stretching

9 a.m. on Tuesdays, July 11 to 25.

Yoga – Level 1

1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 11 to Aug. 29 (except Aug. 1)

Also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center

Interval Training

9 a.m. on Wednesdays, July 12 to 26 and Fridays, July 14 to 28

Low-Impact Aerobics

9 a.m. on Thursdays, July 13 to 27.

Strength & Conditioning Exercises

10 a.m. on Thursdays, July 13 to 27

Also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center

Range of Motion Exercises

11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, July 13 to 27

Also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center

Dancing:

Line Dancing, Intermediate Level

9 a.m. on Thursdays, July 13 to Aug. 31 (except Aug. 3)

Also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center

Line Dancing, Beginners – Improver Level

12:30 p.m. on Mondays, July 10 to Aug. 28

Also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center

Arts & Crafts:

Bamboo Watercolor Painting

10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, July 10 to 31.

Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting “Maui Whale Tail”

10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, July 19 and 26.

Tropical Heliconia Watercolor Painting Series

1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 11 and 18.

For class descriptions and to register, call 808-270-7308, option 3 or 808-270-4310.

Signed waivers are required for exercise classes. Pre-registration is required for in-person classes that are available at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville and West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit: mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.