A community open house will be held Tuesday, June 20, on the draft plan for the County of Maui’s I Mua Central Maui transportation study, a 20-year plan that will identify transportation projects and programs in Central Maui.

The study is designed to ensure the community is connected by safe, efficient and sustainable travel options.

The open house will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at ʻĪao Intermediate School in Wailuku.

Community members will be able to learn about the draft plan and provide feedback at the meeting.

The plan includes Kahului, Wailuku, Waikapū, Waiehu and Waiheʻe and addresses sidewalks, greenways, bike routes and Maui Bus routes, with goals including increasing safety and accessibility, improving connectivity, providing sustainable mobility choices and creating welcoming places.

For more information, go to www.imuacentralmaui.com.