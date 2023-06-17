Maui Activities

PacWhale Eco-Adventures to host lineup of Fourth of July cruises

June 17, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
PacWhale Eco-Adventures is hosting several Fourth of July cruises this year. (PC: PacWhale Eco-Adventures website)

PacWhale Eco-Adventures is hosting several Fourth of July cruises this year, including a Premium Sunset Dinner Cruise, July Fourth Fireworks Sail and July Fourth Cocktail Cruise.

These cruises will provide guests with a panoramic view of the holiday fireworks, along with food, drinks and fun.

These experiences include: 

Sunset Dinner Cruise: 

  • Four-course dinner served table-side including an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert
  • Guaranteed private table
  • Free Marine Wildlife oversized postcard
  • Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company
  • Unlimited soda, juice and water
  • Starting at $131.50 per person 

Fireworks Sail: 

  • Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company
  • Sustainably sourced appetizers and desserts 
  • Unlimited soda, juice and water
  • Starting at $103.00 per person

Cocktail Cruise: 

  • Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company
  • Delicious appetizers and custom-made specialty desserts
  • Unlimited soda, juice and water
  • Starting at $84.50 per person
Certified Marine Naturalists will be aboard each cruise and will provide a unique, educational, and fun adventure at sea. The cruises are bookable on the PacWhale Eco-Adventures website.

