PacWhale Eco-Adventures to host lineup of Fourth of July cruises
PacWhale Eco-Adventures is hosting several Fourth of July cruises this year, including a Premium Sunset Dinner Cruise, July Fourth Fireworks Sail and July Fourth Cocktail Cruise.
These cruises will provide guests with a panoramic view of the holiday fireworks, along with food, drinks and fun.
These experiences include:
Sunset Dinner Cruise:
- Four-course dinner served table-side including an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert
- Guaranteed private table
- Free Marine Wildlife oversized postcard
- Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company
- Unlimited soda, juice and water
- Starting at $131.50 per person
Fireworks Sail:
- Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company
- Sustainably sourced appetizers and desserts
- Unlimited soda, juice and water
- Starting at $103.00 per person
Cocktail Cruise:
- Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company
- Delicious appetizers and custom-made specialty desserts
- Unlimited soda, juice and water
- Starting at $84.50 per person
Certified Marine Naturalists will be aboard each cruise and will provide a unique, educational, and fun adventure at sea. The cruises are bookable on the PacWhale Eco-Adventures website.