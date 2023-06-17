PacWhale Eco-Adventures is hosting several Fourth of July cruises this year. (PC: PacWhale Eco-Adventures website)

PacWhale Eco-Adventures is hosting several Fourth of July cruises this year, including a Premium Sunset Dinner Cruise, July Fourth Fireworks Sail and July Fourth Cocktail Cruise.

These cruises will provide guests with a panoramic view of the holiday fireworks, along with food, drinks and fun.

These experiences include:

Sunset Dinner Cruise:

Four-course dinner served table-side including an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert

Guaranteed private table

Free Marine Wildlife oversized postcard

Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company

Unlimited soda, juice and water

Starting at $131.50 per person

Fireworks Sail:

Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company

Sustainably sourced appetizers and desserts

Unlimited soda, juice and water

Starting at $103.00 per person

Cocktail Cruise:

Three complimentary alcoholic beverages from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company

Delicious appetizers and custom-made specialty desserts

Unlimited soda, juice and water

Starting at $84.50 per person

Certified Marine Naturalists will be aboard each cruise and will provide a unique, educational, and fun adventure at sea. The cruises are bookable on the PacWhale Eco-Adventures website.