Maui Surf Forecast for June 18, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise through the day, peak Monday, then slowly lower Tuesday through midweek as a moderate west-northwest swell moves through. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through the week with mainly background south-southwest and south-southeast swells moving through. An upward trend for south facing shores is possible next weekend as a long-period south-southeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then rise through the second half as the strong trades return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com