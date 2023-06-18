Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:48 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:31 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:46 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise through the day, peak Monday, then slowly lower Tuesday through midweek as a moderate west-northwest swell moves through. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through the week with mainly background south-southwest and south-southeast swells moving through. An upward trend for south facing shores is possible next weekend as a long-period south-southeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then rise through the second half as the strong trades return.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.