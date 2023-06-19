Maui News

Brush fire burns 300 acres between N. Kīhei and Maui Raceway Park

June 19, 2023, 10:07 AM HST
* Updated June 19, 10:19 AM
Brush fire burns 300 acres along Maui Veterans Highway. Maui Now graphic.

Fire crews are conducting mop-up operations today at the site of a 300 acre brush fire in South Maui.

The fire was first reported at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday off of the Maui Veterans Highway between the Maui Raceway Park and the North Kīhei Rd. intersection.

Maui fire officials say the blaze was 100% contained by 11:30 p.m., Sunday.

Maui Fire Department personnel worked on fire containment through Sunday evening. Crews will continue securing the fire perimeter and putting out hot spots throughout the day today, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

Units responding to the fire included: Engine 6, Engine 10, Engine 14, Ladder 14, 3 MFD Tankers, two emergency callback crews, a Battalion Chief and Air 1. The department also received assistance from Mahi Pono with multiple tankers to support fire crews.

Fire officials say hot, dry conditions with tradewinds estimated at 15-30 mph were reported on scene. The cause of the fire is unknown.

There were some damages to fence lines according to department reports.

Comments

