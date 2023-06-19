Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Aloha Sunset Concert returns to Maui Mall Village on June 24.

This free event will feature live musical entertainment from local artist, Sunny Kalama, and Brian Santana. The concert will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului at Center Court.

Schedule:

4 p.m.: Brian Santana, the nephew of world-famous Carlos Santana, brings his smooth vocals to the Aloha Sunset Concert as he covers classic hits and shares his original songs.

5:15 p.m.: Sunny Kalama and her band will delight the crowd with a mix of pop, reggae and a variety of other musical genres. The island girl, born and raised on Maui, comes from a musical family. She is a versatile singer/songwriter and model.

Guests attending the concert are encouraged to visit Maui Mall Village’s retail shops and restaurants.

For more information about Maui Mall Village and upcoming events, visit www.mauimallvillage.com.

