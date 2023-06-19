









Kamehameha Schools today announced plans for Waiānuenue, a modernization project in Mōʻiliʻili on Oʻahu. The first phase of the Kapaʻakea redevelopment will focus on improving the community gathering and retail experience along two blocks bordered by University Avenue and South Beretania and Coyne Streets.

Over time, Mōʻiliʻili has evolved from an agricultural center to a popular destination for local business startups outside the downtown district. The Kapaʻakea redevelopment seeks to honor the area’s history as a cultural and educational center while building on this innovative, mixed-use community.

Waiānuenue will include refreshed structures with a mixture of local, national, entrepreneurial, and established retailers to fit the neighborhood’s lifestyle. In addition, improved pedestrian-centric connectivity will offer a more efficient and safer walkable experience.

“Our project vision provides enrichments to the community and features an authentic, culturally rooted approach to transforming the storefronts into a vibrant community amenity,” said Calvin Mann, director of planning and development, commercial real estate at Kamehameha Schools. “We look to highlight opportunities for kamaʻāina and haumāna to experience innovation, entrepreneurism, sustainability, and culture-based learning on ʻĀina Pauahi. This neighborhood has always supported the entrepreneurial spirit, and its proximity to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa makes it a center of growth and innovation.”

Breaking ground in the summer of 2024, the project is expected to open in late 2025.

The Waiānuenue project comprises the Varsity Center, East-West Building, 2535 Coyne Street, and the surrounding parking lots. Waiānuenue seeks to bridge community, education, and commerce and initiates Kamehameha Schools’ long-term vision of Kapaʻakea as an innovative and thriving commercial and residential community.

Future work will also include renovating the Varsity office building to expand the Ka Waiwai community space and developing the Puck’s Alley blocks.

As part of Kamehameha Schools’ Vision 2040, the financial returns from Waiānuenue will support education in early learning, K-12, college and career readiness, and within community programs.