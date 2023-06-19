Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:23 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:22 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:58 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see increasing surf heights today as a new medium period west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell fills in. This swell should peak across the state today, then begin to gradually decline from Tuesday onward. 


Small and choppy surf along east facing shores will ease slightly over the next couple of days due to weaker trades. An upward trend will develop from Wednesday onward. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through the week. A powerful gale to storm force low currently evolving far south of Tahiti will be enough to generate a long period south (170-180 degree) swell for the weekend of June 24th and 25th. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
