Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:23 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:09 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:22 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:58 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see increasing surf heights today as a new medium period west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell fills in. This swell should peak across the state today, then begin to gradually decline from Tuesday onward.

Small and choppy surf along east facing shores will ease slightly over the next couple of days due to weaker trades. An upward trend will develop from Wednesday onward.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through the week. A powerful gale to storm force low currently evolving far south of Tahiti will be enough to generate a long period south (170-180 degree) swell for the weekend of June 24th and 25th.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.