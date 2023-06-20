Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:58 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:49 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:57 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:33 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will steadily lower through midweek as the out of season west-northwest swell that peaked Monday moves out. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Friday, then build over the weekend as a long-period south- southeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up Thursday through the weekend as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.