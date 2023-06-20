Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 20, 2023

June 20, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:58 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:49 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:57 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:33 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will steadily lower through midweek as the out of season west-northwest swell that peaked Monday moves out. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Friday, then build over the weekend as a long-period south- southeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up Thursday through the weekend as the trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
