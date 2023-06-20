Maui News

New Piʻilani traffic signal in flashing mode at Okolani/Mikioi intersection starting June 23

June 20, 2023, 4:52 PM HST
* Updated June 20, 4:53 PM
Traffic light. File photo by Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has issued a notice, advising Maui highway users that the newly installed traffic signals at Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) and its intersection with Okolani Drive/Mikioi Place will operate in flashing mode from Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023. This temporary action is to alert highway users to new signals that will serve as traffic control measures at the intersection.

The traffic signals facing Piʻilani Highway will be flashing yellow and those facing Okolani Drive and Mikioi Place will be flashing red. Motorists are not required to stop during the yellow flashing indication, but should proceed with caution, slow down and remain alert. The flashing red indication should be treated as a stop sign. The traffic signals will be turned on and in normal operation after the morning traffic peak hours on Monday, June 26.

Message boards will be placed at the intersection to notify highway users of the new traffic signals. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises motorists to exercise patience and caution when moving through the area as everyone becomes used to the new signals.

