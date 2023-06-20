Maui News

Water service outage on Olinda Rd., June 21-23, 2023

June 20, 2023, 5:10 PM HST
* Updated June 20, 5:11 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A water service outage is planned on Olinda Road in Makawao between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 21 and 22, 2023, the Maui Department of Water Supply reports.

The outage will affect approximately 50 customers in the 1000 to 1300 section of Olinda Road during work hours on both days.

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hana Highway Closure Due To Accident Near Baldwin Beach Park In Paʻia 2Brush Fire Burns 300 Acres Between N Kihei And Maui Raceway Park 3Deadline To Apply For Kupu ʻaina Corps On Maui Is June 23 4Grand Wailea Debuts Newly Reimagined Dining Venue Olivine 5Brush Fire Forces Closure Of Hana Highway Near Mile 8 6Two Maui Men Honored With Father Of The Year Award At Hoʻolauleʻa O Na Makuakane