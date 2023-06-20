A water service outage is planned on Olinda Road in Makawao between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 21 and 22, 2023, the Maui Department of Water Supply reports.

The outage will affect approximately 50 customers in the 1000 to 1300 section of Olinda Road during work hours on both days.

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.