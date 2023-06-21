PC: cropped from County of Maui event flyer

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a pop-up open house to share information and seek input from the public on future improvements for Kehalani Mauka Park in Wailuku.

At the open house on July 1, people can stop by anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. near the restroom at the top of the park, which can be reached by Kehalani Mauka Parkway. People can view informational boards, participate in activities to share ideas for the park, and talk with Department of Parks and Recreation staff.

The park was partially improved as a requirement of the subdivision with grading, drainage, grass planting, irrigation, a parking area, and a comfort station before being dedicated to the County in December 2017.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be designing improvements for the park and is gathering ideas from the community. Improvements for the approximately 13-acre park could include walking paths, trees, benches, pavilions, and other features to enhance the park for the public to use.

“Kehalani Mauka Park has a lot of potential to become an outstanding community park and gathering area for families in the neighborhood and region. I encourage the public to come to the pop-up event and share ideas with Parks and Recreation staff and help us build a great park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall.

The public also can comment on current park use and future improvements by taking a survey online or by going to mauicounty.gov/1157/Planning-and-Development-Division.

The open house July 1 will be followed by an event in mid-summer when the Department of Parks and Recreation will share a draft design concept based on ideas from the community and will gather additional feedback. An event will be held at the end of summer to share the final design concept.

Information on the park improvement project and dates of pop-up events will be posted at www.mauicounty.gov/2734/Kehalani-Mauka-Park.