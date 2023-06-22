Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 22, 2023

June 22, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:07 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 01:17 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 04:25 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Friday, then trend up over the weekend as a long-period south-southeast swell arrives. Expect this source to linger well into next week for southerly exposures. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough into next week due to the strong trades. A small northwest swell arriving late Sunday will lead to a slight increase in surf along exposed north and west facing shores through Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Five Maui Police Department Lieutenants Promoted To Captains      2Firearm Registration Up 287 4 Firearms Imported Up 418 6 In Maui County      3Environmental Court Orders Reduction In Water Take From East Maui Streams      4Top 20 Things To Do On Maui June 21 27 Rebel Souljahzs Reggae Maui Film Festival Beatbox Championship Guitar Festival      5Grand Wailea Debuts Newly Reimagined Dining Venue Olivine      6New Piʻilani Traffic Signal In Flashing Mode At Okolani Mikioi Intersection Starting June 23