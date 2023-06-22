

























Whale Trust and Koholā Brewery are joining forces to present the return of Breaches & Brews Science nights. The series returns on a monthly basis, starting July 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

Held over the last several winters during whale season, the series has generated enthusiasm among attendees and helped raise funds for Whale Trust research programs through the sale of specially crafted beers and commemorative t-shirts.

“We are honored to work with such a wonderful organization and share their passion for those magnificent humpback whales that visit us every year,” said Mary Anderson, President of Koholā Brewery. “We feel it’s important to support our community with learning events like this so we can all do our part to protect these special creatures that our brewery is humbly named after.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The partnership is now expanding to include year-round monthly science night presentations featuring and supporting nonprofit organizations focused on protecting Maui’s threatened species and ecosystems, from mauka to makai.

The following months will continue to showcase a diverse array of both terrestrial- and marine-focused conservation organizations to recognize the interdependence between land and ocean and the need to address challenges and implement solutions that consider the entire ecosystem.

The new speaker series will be held the first Wednesday of each month starting on July 5. The series offers engaging presentations, interactive discussions, and opportunities for the public to connect with local environmental initiatives, to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for our environment in a casual and fun environment, according to organizers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The first of the Mauka to Makai science night series will feature Dr. John Starmer from the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council who will delve into the critical connection between land-based activities and the health of coral reefs, highlighting some of the important ongoing organization projects.

Following months will feature speakers from Kipuka Olowalu and more.

“Breaches and Brews Science Nights has provided a fantastic platform for our community to come together and learn in a fun and relaxing environment from those on the front lines of whale research and conservation efforts. We are grateful to our partner, Koholā Brewery, for their commitment to sharing marine science and their willingness to expand to include support for other like-minded organizations,” said Dr. Meagan Jones, Executive Director of Whale Trust.