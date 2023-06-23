Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

The Credit Unions of Maui will host up to 160 golfers at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course for the 8th annual Credit Unions of Maui Charity Golf Tournament, on Aug. 12.

This year’s tournament will benefit Maui nonprofit Hospice Maui to help provide quality, compassionate care to maximize the comfort and dignity of those in their last months or weeks of life, in whatever setting they reside.

The tournament will have a 7 a.m. shotgun start with two person teams, modified scramble. Cost per player is $160 and includes cart, green fees, three mulligans, par 3 contest and grab-n-go bento. Those registered by July 7, 2023, will be entered to win early bird drawings.

The deadline for registration is July 28, 2023. The registration form and additional details can be found online on the websites of the six participating credit unions (kahuluifcu.com, mauifcu.com, mauicountyfcu.org, mauiteachersfcu.com, vicfcu.org, and wailukufcu.com).

Since 2014, Kahului FCU, Maui FCU, Maui County FCU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle FCU and Wailuku FCU have joined together to organize this annual golf tournament to support local healthcare organizations. To-date, more than $190,000 has been raised to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals throughout Hawaiʻi.