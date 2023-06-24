Maui News

Hale Kau Kau latest to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels 'Fuel Up. Do Good.' program

June 24, 2023
From July 1 to Sept. 30, a portion of all sales at Maui’s ʻOhana Fuels locations will be donated to Hale Kau Kau. (File photo)

Hale Kau Kau is the latest beneficiary of ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. Through this program, ʻOhana Fuels partners with local nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of Maui communities and donate a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels locations in the local community of that organization.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, a portion of all sales at Maui’s ʻOhana Fuels locations will be donated to Hale Kau Kau. Funds raised through the program will go toward supporting free meals to feed the hungry on Maui, and meal delivery to the homebound in South Maui.

The last organization to team up with ʻOhana Fuels, Maui Youth and Family Services, received just under $6,000 from the “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program.

Shawn Michelle Wallen, Hale Kau Kau’s program director, said the organization is excited to be part of Hawaiʻi Petroleum’s ʻOhana Fuels ‘Fuel up. Do Good.’ community giving program, noting the effort supports local nonprofits that work hard to strengthen communities.

