Maui Surf Forecast for June 24, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|4-6
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today elevating surf along south facing south to advisory levels (10 ft) today through tomorrow. A second pulse is expected to arrive Monday, keeping surf well above average through the first half of next week. Surf will return to the summertime average late next week with more typical background southerly energy moving through.
Surf along east facing shores will trend up and remain rough through early next week due to the strong to near gale force trades trades.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average through today, then slightly rise Sunday into next week as a small northwest swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com