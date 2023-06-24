Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
4-6
7-10
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:14 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:58 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 02:43 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 08:07 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 12:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today elevating surf along south facing south to advisory levels (10 ft) today through tomorrow. A second pulse is expected to arrive Monday, keeping surf well above average through the first half of next week. Surf will return to the summertime average late next week with more typical background southerly energy moving through. 


Surf along east facing shores will trend up and remain rough through early next week due to the strong to near gale force trades trades. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average through today, then slightly rise Sunday into next week as a small northwest swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
