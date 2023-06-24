Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 2-4 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 4-6 7-10 7-10 7-10 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:14 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:58 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:43 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 08:07 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today elevating surf along south facing south to advisory levels (10 ft) today through tomorrow. A second pulse is expected to arrive Monday, keeping surf well above average through the first half of next week. Surf will return to the summertime average late next week with more typical background southerly energy moving through.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up and remain rough through early next week due to the strong to near gale force trades trades.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average through today, then slightly rise Sunday into next week as a small northwest swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.