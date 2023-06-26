Sean Naʻauao. PC: Courtesy

Multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Sean Naʻauao is the concert headliner at The Shops at Wailea on June 30. The live performance will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. and benefit Hospice Maui, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing care to local families experiencing a bereavement state.

“We are excited that the one-and-only Sean Naʻauao will help us celebrate the start of summer with an incredible performance,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Management of The Festival Companies. “We also want to invite our guests to meet the Hospice Maui team and learn how together, we can continue to make a difference in our community.”















At the concert, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Hospice Maui, the variety of resources they offer, and ways to give back to the organization. This includes, hospice and palliative care, hospice Maui hale and bereavement support. In addition, Hospice Maui provides community outreach opportunities where interested guests can receive educational support, be a part of the discussion on how to provide compassionate care through volunteering, or make a donation.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community, the inspiring dedication of our entire Hospice Maui team, and The Shops at Wailea for being a trusted platform for us to share our efforts,” said Melanie Dwyer, CEO of Hospice Maui. “Together, we will continue to provide compassionate, high quality hospice and palliative care services to those in need.”

Multi-talented and multi-award winning performer, Sean Naʻauao, is one of Hawaiʻi’s most beloved artists. A singer, musician, producer and composer, Naʻauao’s professional musical career was established following high school as part of Manaʻo Company, a group that broke into the contemporary Hawaiian music scene as this genre of music was gaining popularity among the young island crowd.

His solo career kicked off with two releases, “Giving Something Back” and “Hawaiian Living,” in the mid-1990s. The release of his Fish and Poi album in 1997 earned him a prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for Island Contemporary Album of the Year, which marked the emergence of Naʻauao as a formidable influence in local contemporary Hawaiian music, as well as set the standard that musicians aspire to today. With over 15 studio albums, Naʻauao is proud to announce the full length release of E Kahiau, a tribute to his son, Kahiau.

The Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. featuring local artists and nonprofit organizations. The complimentary event takes place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages.

For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.