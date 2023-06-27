Maui News

Keōpūolani Regional Park reopens lower area after damaged field lights removed

June 27, 2023, 10:14 AM HST
A lower section of the countyʻs Keōpūolani Regional Park is pictured. The park’s lower fields and walkways were reopened today after damaged field lights were removed. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Keōpūolani Regional Park’s lower fields and walkways—about 4.425 acres of the 110-acre park in Wailuku—reopened on Monday after unsafe field lights were removed, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

Keōpūolani Park lower facilities Ball Field 2, Ball Field 3, Soccer Field 5, a section of Field 5 parking lot and portions of walking paths were reopened to the general public effective June 26, 2023. The areas were closed June 13, 2023, after six rusted, corroded field lights were deemed safety hazards.

The six field lights will be replaced under a future capital improvement project. There are no organized sports teams that will be impacted during the wait, as other fields can be used.

For general Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

