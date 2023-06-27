Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2023

June 27, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:36 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 08:40 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:23 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:18 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Another pulse of long-period, south-southeast swell will hold today, maintaining advisory level surf through this afternoon. Surf will gradually subside Wednesday through Thursday to the summer average or lower. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trades, but gradually subside into the weekend as the trades ease. A small north-northwest swell will continue to diminish today, though some trade wind swell will still wrap into exposed north shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
