Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 7-10 7-10 5-7 5-7 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:36 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 08:40 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:23 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Another pulse of long-period, south-southeast swell will hold today, maintaining advisory level surf through this afternoon. Surf will gradually subside Wednesday through Thursday to the summer average or lower.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trades, but gradually subside into the weekend as the trades ease. A small north-northwest swell will continue to diminish today, though some trade wind swell will still wrap into exposed north shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.