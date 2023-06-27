Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Another pulse of long-period, south-southeast swell will hold today, maintaining advisory level surf through this afternoon. Surf will gradually subside Wednesday through Thursday to the summer average or lower.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trades, but gradually subside into the weekend as the trades ease. A small north-northwest swell will continue to diminish today, though some trade wind swell will still wrap into exposed north shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com