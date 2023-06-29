Maui News
3,000 customers without power in Kīhei on Maui
Hawaiian Electric on Maui is reporting that an estimated 3,000 customers are without power in the Kīhei area of South Maui. Crews have been dispatched to respond. The outage was reported at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
