Maui News

3,000 customers without power in Kīhei on Maui

June 29, 2023, 5:10 PM HST
* Updated June 29, 5:11 PM
Hawaiian Electric on Maui is reporting that an estimated 3,000 customers are without power in the Kīhei area of South Maui. Crews have been dispatched to respond. The outage was reported at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

