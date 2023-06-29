Karen Valasek portraying Ethel Baldwin at Waiola Church Graveyard. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation in collaboration with Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives will debut a new production of History Theatre on July 6 and 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. The performances will be held at Waiola Church, 535 Waineʻe Street, Lahaina, HI 96761.

Tickets are $35 adult, $10 student and are available at www.lahainarestoration.org.

In the words of Mike Smolas, Hawaiian Mission Houses director of education, History Theatre: Rediscovering History is a “chance to experience history through the people who lived it, in a unique and engaging fashion.”

This theatrical performance engages the audience by offering three simultaneous stages that portray three different historic characters at the same time. Guests are invited to walk through all three performances and enjoy the portrayals of all the characters, one by one.

This year’s performance will feature three portrayals focused on the history of libraries, archives, and museums in Hawai’i.

Robert Crichton Wyllie (1798-1865) Born in East Ayrshire, Scotland, Robert was the Minister of Foreign Affairs under King Kamehameha III and his collection formed the basis of the Hawai’i State Archives. He will be portrayed by Montana-based performance artist/comedy writer Hamilton Clement.

George R. Carter (1866-1933) – Born in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, George was 2nd Territorial Governor and an avid collector. His collection helped form the basis of the Hawaiian Mission Houses Archives. His character will be portrayed by Ron Heller, who recently completed an MFA in Theatre at UH Mānoa. His most recent acting role was a robot in 20,000 Leagues Deep.

Edna Allyn (1861-1927) – Born in Wellington, Ohio, Edna was a teacher and librarian whose work led to what is now the Hawaii Public Library system. The children’s reading room at the main library branch of Hawai’i State Public Library is named after her. She will be portrayed by Foundation Office, 120 Dickenson Street Lahaina, HI 96761, email: [email protected], phone: 808-661-3262.

Eden Lee Murray, professional actor/director and producer, artist-educator and published author. Eden recently co-starred in Constellations for Kailua Onstage Arts and has earned sixteen Po‘okela Awards for her artistic work in Oʻahu since 1992.

The performance will take place in Waiola Church Cemetery. Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances start at 6:30 p.m. There will be three performances occurring simultaneously, and guests cycle through all three performances. While there will be seating at each location, there will be some walking across possibly uneven ground after the sun sets. Water stations will be available. Ample free parking is available on site.

