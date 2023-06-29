Brush fire. Maui Now image.

Update: 5:47 p.m., June 29, 2023

The Piʻilani Highway is now OPEN. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a brush fire in Kīhei between the wastewater treatment plant and Monsanto.

Posted: 5:11 p.m., June 29, 2023

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui police have closed the Piʻilani Highway (in the area of 470 Piʻilani Highway) at Kanani Road, due to a brush fire in Kīhei. This is between the wastewater treatment plant and Monsanto.

The road closure went into effect at around 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.