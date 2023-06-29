Update: Piʻilani Highway OPEN following brush fire in Kīhei
Update: 5:47 p.m., June 29, 2023
The Piʻilani Highway is now OPEN. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a brush fire in Kīhei between the wastewater treatment plant and Monsanto.
Posted: 5:11 p.m., June 29, 2023
Maui police have closed the Piʻilani Highway (in the area of 470 Piʻilani Highway) at Kanani Road, due to a brush fire in Kīhei. This is between the wastewater treatment plant and Monsanto.
The road closure went into effect at around 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.