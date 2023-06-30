Maui News

Maui Humane Society, Jackson Galaxy create donation fund for at-risk cats, kittens

June 30, 2023, 6:50 AM HST
Interim Executive Director Jenny Miller announced that Maui Humane has created a special donation fund to help bring lifesaving care and attention to vulnerable cats and kittens in the shelter’s care At a public event at Maui Humane Society. (PC: Maui Humane Society)

Maui Humane Society has created, the Jackson Galaxy Popoki Fund for cats, a special donation fund to help bring lifesaving care and attention to vulnerable cats and kittens in the shelter’s care with the help of TV host Jackson Galaxy.

According to Interim Executive Director Jenny Miller, one in five cats or kittens (who are sick, too young or too old) do not leave the shelter alive. The fund aims to increase the cat live release rate to 90% by addressing the vulnerable population first.

Cat behavior and wellness expert, Author, and TV host Jackson Galaxy has been an ongoing
educator and expert advisor to Maui Humane Society (PC: Maui Humane Society)

“Thanks to our incredible community, we’ve dramatically increased cat and kitten lifesaving over the past decade. Despite these efforts, we still have saveable cats and kittens losing their lives simply because we don’t have the resources to save them,” said Miller.

Cat behavior and wellness expert, Author, and TV host Jackson Galaxy has been an ongoing
educator and expert advisor to Maui Humane Society and is currently working with the shelter as part of an overall strategic planning process involving the board and executive staff.

Maui Humane Society currently has 350 cats and kittens in care and is urgently seeking fosters for orphaned kittens, senior cats, and cats with special needs who are declining due to stress. (PC: Maui Humane Society)

“When I first visited Maui Humane Society last fall as part of the Good Fix program of Greater
Good Charities, I was immediately struck by the love and care shown to all cats in the
community and the shelter,” Galaxy said. “I’m honored to be part of the inspiring story of cats
and cat lovers and that donations to this fund will go to help the cats who truly need a lifeline.”

Anyone interested in life-saving for cats and kittens can donate directly at
https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/donate-popoki-fund/.

In addition to establishing this donation fund, Maui Humane Society asked the attendees of a recent event and the larger Maui community to be a part of the solution by spaying and neutering pets, adopting from Maui Humane Society, signing up to become a foster for cats/kittens as well as volunteering at the shelter located in Puʻunēnē.

Maui Humane Society currently has 350 cats and kittens in care and is urgently seeking fosters for orphaned kittens, senior cats, and cats with special needs who are declining due to stress.

