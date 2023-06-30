Maui News

Maui police launch Fourth of July impaired driving enforcement campaign

June 30, 2023, 4:00 PM HST
Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. File: (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the Fourth of July holiday.

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. “Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” police said in a news release.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe. The department provided the following tips as a guideline:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give them your keys before going out.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.
  • Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence. If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

