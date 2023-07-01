Maui Brewing Company will be the anchor restaurant at the Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. (PC: Maui Brewing Company)

Maui Brewing Company will expand its operations on the island of Maui as the anchor restaurant at Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. The new Maui Brewing Co. restaurant will be located directly on Kā‘anapali Beach—recently ranked as the No. 1 beach in the US—and is slated to open later this summer.

Maui Brewing Company will conduct limited operations, slated to start sometime in early August. Ultimately, the restaurant group will also provide its island-inspired cuisine poolside, as well as room service and catering for large events on the resort grounds. The restaurant will feature “expansive outdoor lānai seating, an open-air interior and family-friendly vibe,” according to an announcement.

“Having grown up on Maui’s west side and spending a ton of time in Kā‘anapali makes bringing the ‘craft beer way of life’ here extra special,” said Chris Thibaut, President and CEO, Maui Brewing Company Restaurants. “Our plans to offer a unique and high-energy beachfront venue for locals and visitors alike are fully underway and we can’t wait to get up and running this summer. We’re stoked to have a second location on the west side, along with our original location in Kahana where our history began. Our original restaurant in Kahana is also slated for remodel in 2024.”

Eventually, Maui Brewing Company will offer up to 36 craft and specialty beers on tap, including Maui Brewing year-round and specialty releases, and craft beers from other small breweries. The cuisine will feature fresh ingredients that highlight the flavors of the islands, utilizing local produce, meats and seafood available in Hawai‘i.

In its efforts to ensure sustainability, Maui Brewing Company utilizes solar panels that cover the roof of the 85,000-square-foot grid-independent production facility. It regularly sends spent grain to farms for cattle and even participates in grassroots eco-activities such as creating beach clean-up kits to keep the coast clean.

Most recently, Maui Brewing announced its transition to new, more recyclable packaging for all their products—not only limited to craft beer but also including Maui Brewing’s Island Sodas, Maui Hard Seltzer and Kupu Spirits.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or mbcrestaurants.com.