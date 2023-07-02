Maui Surf Forecast for July 02, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells are expected through Friday. A combination of small southwest, south and southeast swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores this week. The relatively weak trade wind regime will likely keep surf small along east facing shores early this week. As the trade winds strengthen, expect choppy surf to gradually build to modest heights along east facing shores later this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com