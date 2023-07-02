Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:02 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:52 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:39 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:12 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:47 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected through Friday. A combination of small southwest, south and southeast swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores this week. The relatively weak trade wind regime will likely keep surf small along east facing shores early this week. As the trade winds strengthen, expect choppy surf to gradually build to modest heights along east facing shores later this week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.