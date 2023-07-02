Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 02, 2023

July 2, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:02 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:39 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:12 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:47 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected through Friday. A combination of small southwest, south and southeast swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores this week. The relatively weak trade wind regime will likely keep surf small along east facing shores early this week. As the trade winds strengthen, expect choppy surf to gradually build to modest heights along east facing shores later this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
