Wetland area at Ohiapilo Pond on Molokaʻi. A public meeting July 6 in Kaunakakai seeks resident feedback on the creation of a Maui County wetlands map. PC: Arleone Dibben-Young.

Molokaʻi residents are asked to weigh in on the creation of a Maui County wetlands map during a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center conference room in Kaunakakai.

Facilitated by the county’s Planning Department, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program and consultant H. T. Harvey and Associates, the meeting will gather ideas from the community to help prepare the first draft of the overlay map.

As part of a new county law to restore and protect wetlands, titled Ordinance 5421, Planning officials are working on a comprehensive wetlands overlay map that will identify existing and future wetland areas. The map will eventually be launched on the County of Maui website and help property owners, land managers and county planners with important land-use decisions.

Wetlands exist throughout all islands within Maui County and provide important benefits, such as clean air, greenhouse gas regulation, storm protection, drought recovery, erosion control, soil formation, pollution control, regulation of hydrological flows, species habitat, pollination and food production.

If Molokaʻi residents cannot attend but would like to provide information, can contact Long Range Division Planning Program Administrator Jacky Takakura at [email protected] or 808-270-7743.