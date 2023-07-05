Maui News

Gov. Green considers judicial nominations

July 5, 2023, 6:30 PM HST
Six nominees for Circuit Judge for the Circuit Court of the First Circuit (Island of O‘ahu) have been announced for consideration.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., will nominate a successor to Circuit Judge Christine E. Kuriyama, who recently retired in June 2023.

The State Judicial Selection Commission transmitted the list of nominees to Governor Green following a thorough review of the qualifications and backgrounds of all applicants.

The nominees are as follows:

Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos is currently an attorney at law in private practice. He is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

David M. Hayakawa is currently a Criminal Defense Attorney and a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

Chastity T. Imamura is currently a Hearings Officer at the Office of Dispute Resolution. She is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

Jordon J. Kimura is currently an Attorney and Co-Managing Partner at McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon. He is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

Steven R. Nichols is currently a Deputy Public Defender for the Office of the Public Defender. He is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano) is currently a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney at the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. She is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law.

Governor Green must make his appointment within 30 days, or by Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website:  https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

