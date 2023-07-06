Maui News

Voluntary recall for Van’s Gluten-Free Original Waffles due to undeclared wheat allergen

July 6, 2023, 10:59 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Van’s International Foods of certain packages of frozen Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles because they may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Symptoms may include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth or throat; hives, itchy rash, or swelling of the skin; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; cramps, nausea, or vomiting; diarrhea; and/or anaphylaxis.

In addition to the symptoms listed above, symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and/or dizziness or fainting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

Per the US Food and Drug Administration, no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported to date.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Lot CodeExpiration DateUPC
#UW40193L1/19/20240 89947 30206 4
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All other Van’s International Foods products, and Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with different UPC and lot codes, are not included in this recall.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, do not consume it, and either dispose of the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, consumers can call Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CST or visit their website at https://www.vansfoods.com/about-vans/contact-us.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Piʻilani Highway Closed Due To Brush Fire 2Unattended Death Investigation Launched Amid Discovery Of Possible Human Remains In Kula Maui 3Opinion New Law Could Help Resolve Mauis Axis Deer Problem 420 Year Old Kona Man Dies In Fireworks Incident On Hawaiʻi Island 5Maui Firefighters Respond To 20 Emergency Calls On Fourth Of July Holiday 6Top 20 Things To Do On Maui July 6 12 Surfer Singer Landon Mcnamara Django Reinhart Jazz Obon Dance History Theatre