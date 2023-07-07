Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:48 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:13 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 01:19 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 06:23 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:38 AM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along all shores will remain small today. Two small medium to long period swells arriving from the south-southwest and south- southeast will build surf heights along south facing shores this weekend. Small south swell pulses will continue to boost surf heights into the middle of next week.

North facing shores will also see a boost in surf from a small medium period north-northwest swell arriving tonight. This swell energy will peak on Saturday and then diminish through the first half of next week. East facing shores will continue to see small choppy surf into the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.