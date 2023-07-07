Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 07, 2023

July 7, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 06:13 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 01:19 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 06:23 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 11:38 AM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all shores will remain small today. Two small medium to long period swells arriving from the south-southwest and south- southeast will build surf heights along south facing shores this weekend. Small south swell pulses will continue to boost surf heights into the middle of next week. 


North facing shores will also see a boost in surf from a small medium period north-northwest swell arriving tonight. This swell energy will peak on Saturday and then diminish through the first half of next week. East facing shores will continue to see small choppy surf into the middle of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Unattended Death Investigation Launched Amid Discovery Of Possible Human Remains In Kula Maui      2Breaking Kamehameha Schools Acquires Thousands Of Acres At Kaupo Ranch And Hamakualoa Maui      3Opinion New Law Could Help Resolve Mauis Axis Deer Problem      420 Year Old Kona Man Dies In Fireworks Incident On Hawaiʻi Island      5Full Circle Moment Evelyn Del Valle Goes From Head Start Student To Lead Teacher      6New County Program Helps Maui Residents Tow Scrap Vehicles At No Cost