Kahului fire damages abandoned building and nearby structure overnight

July 8, 2023, 10:14 AM HST
  • Kahului structure fire (7.8.23) PC: Maui Fire Department
Maui fire crews doused a structure fire in Kahului overnight at an abandoned building, and a nearby structure.

The fire was reported at 12:42 a.m. on July 8, on Vevau Street at Kane Street.

The fire caused $10,000 in damage to a 40-foot by 30-foot abandoned building, and another $10,000 damage to the nearby Maui Adult Learning Center structure.

Fire officials say the abandoned building had not been occupied since 2013, and was 50% involved with fire.

Responding personnel were from Engine 1, Engine 10, Engine 5, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, a Battalion Chief, and a fire investigator.

The cause of the fire undetermined at this time, with no preliminary indications that it was intentionally set; however, the fire remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

The fire was brought under control by 1:29 a.m., and was fully extinguished by 4:48 a.m.

Comments

