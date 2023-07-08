Kahului fire damages abandoned building and nearby structure overnight
Maui fire crews doused a structure fire in Kahului overnight at an abandoned building, and a nearby structure.
The fire was reported at 12:42 a.m. on July 8, on Vevau Street at Kane Street.
The fire caused $10,000 in damage to a 40-foot by 30-foot abandoned building, and another $10,000 damage to the nearby Maui Adult Learning Center structure.
Fire officials say the abandoned building had not been occupied since 2013, and was 50% involved with fire.
Responding personnel were from Engine 1, Engine 10, Engine 5, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, a Battalion Chief, and a fire investigator.
The cause of the fire undetermined at this time, with no preliminary indications that it was intentionally set; however, the fire remains under investigation, according to fire officials.
The fire was brought under control by 1:29 a.m., and was fully extinguished by 4:48 a.m.