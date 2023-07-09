Maui News
Kīhei brush fire results in temporary traffic impacts
Update(4:21 p.m., July 9, 2023):
Pi’ilani Highway is now OPEN in Kīhei as of 4:21 p.m. It was closed earlier Sunday afternoon due to a brush fire between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street.
Previous Post:
Pi’ilani Highway is closed between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street due to a brush fire.
