Maui News

Kīhei brush fire results in temporary traffic impacts

July 9, 2023, 4:28 PM HST
* Updated July 9, 4:29 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update(4:21 p.m., July 9, 2023):

Pi’ilani Highway is now OPEN in Kīhei as of 4:21 p.m. It was closed earlier Sunday afternoon due to a brush fire between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

Previous Post:

Pi’ilani Highway is closed between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street due to a brush fire.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Macc To Host First Large Convention Of Jehovahs Witnesses Since 2019 2Kahului Fire Damages Abandoned Building And Nearby Structure Overnight 3Three Lost Hikers Airlifted From ʻiao Valley 4Missing Lahaina Woman Last Seen July 4 2023 5California Woman Pulled Unresponsive From Waters At Honolua Bay Maui 6Gov Green Enacts Laws To Protect Beaches Shorelines And Public Land