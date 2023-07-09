File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile marker 1.1 and 2, in the vicinity of Kuikahi Drive and Pilikana Street, on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the installation of silt and dust fencing on the shoulder.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 11 through Thursday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

— Main Street / Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku (night work): Single lane closure on Main Stret (Route 32) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of South Church Street and South Market Street, on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for punch-list work and striping.

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction at the highway’s intersection with Wahinepiʻo Avenue/S. Papa Avenue, on Monday, July 10, and Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36 / 360) —

Haʻikū: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 13.4 and 13.9, in the vicinity of Hahana Road and Hohani Place, on Tuesday, July 11, through Friday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Maui Veterans (formerly Mokulele) Highway (Route 311) —

Kīhei (night work): Right lane closure on Mokulele Highway (Route 311) in the southbound direction between mile marker 6.3 and 6.4, at the highway’s intersection with North Kīhei Road and Piʻilani Highway, on Thursday, July 13 to Friday, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for traffic signal maintenance.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Makawao: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) possible in either direction between mile marker 3.8 and 3.85, on Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for test borings.

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) possible in either direction between mile marker 5.5 and 5.6, in the vicinity of Kulalani Drive, on Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for test borings.

Kula: Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) possible in either direction between mile marker 8.49 and 8.56, on Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for test borings.